Tata Consumer Products on Tuesday said that it will delist its global depository receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange and Luxembourg Stock Exchange from June 23 this year.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, acting as the depository to the holders of GDRs of the company, has issued termination notice.

The company earlier said that as the GDR holding in comparison to the paid-up capital over the years is very insignificant, it had decided to terminate the GDR programme and thereby terminate the engagement with Deutsche.

Shares of Tata Consumer closed flat at ₹786 on the BSE.