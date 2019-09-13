Markets

Broker's call: Tata Motors (Neutral)

| Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Motilal Oswal

Tata Motors (Neutral)

CMP: ₹127.95

Target: ₹146

Tata Motors FY19 annual report analysis highlighted a weak operating performance. EBITDA declined about 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹25,600 crore, despite a) continued capitalisation of product development expenditure by ₹16,900 crore (80 per cent of cash spent); and b) lower pension cost recognized in P&L (at ₹1,400 crore) than cash paid to the pension fund (₹2,400 crore). JLR’s underfunded pension liabilities increased from ₹4,000 crore in FY18 to ₹6,000 crore in FY19. Earnings continued to be impacted by recognition of derivative losses of ₹7,000 crore (FY18: ₹10,300 crore) on hedges, while unrealised hedge loss of ₹5,600 crore (FY18: loss of ₹3,600 crore) was outstanding in the hedge reserve.

A sustainable recovery in volumes in JLR, particularly in the profitable markets of China, along with the ongoing cost-cutting initiatives, is key to value-accretive growth and stock performance. This is particularly important due to the impending downcycle in the cash-cow India commercial vehicle business in FY21.

The stock trades at 13.3x/8.8x FY20/21E consolidated EPS. Maintain NEUTRAL with a target price of ₹146 (Mar’21E SOTP-based).

Published on September 13, 2019
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rain hit arrival of turmeric for sale