Tata Motors Limited and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to develop a new 12-MWp on-site solar project at the former’s commercial vehicle manufacturing facility in Pune.

The solar installation is projected to generate 17.5 million units electricity annually, meeting 17.2 per cent of the facility’s annual energy need. Furthermore, it is expected to reduce carbon emissions by over 12,400 tonnes per year.

The solar project is set to be commissioned within six months. It includes rooftop installations and, combined with the existing 8.73 MWp capacity, will take the total solar capacity at the Pune plant to 20.73 MWp.

