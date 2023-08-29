Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has entered into a group captive power delivery agreement (PDA) for a 4.4 MW AC solar project in collaboration with ANAND Group, manufacturer of automotive systems and components.

Under the agreement, TPREL will facilitate the generation of 10 million units of clean energy from renewable sources. This is expected to cut about 5,500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Tata Power and ANAND Group had earlier tied up for the establishment of a 10.1-MW Solar PV park power project in Maharashtra. TPREL’s total renewable capacity now stands at 7,787 MW, inclusive of 3,655 MW in projects at various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity stands at 4,132 MW, with 3,139 MW solar energy and 993 MW wind energy.

The shares were up by 1.22 per cent to Rs 246 at 09.46 am on the BSE.