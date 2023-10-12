Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd’s shares were up by 19.99 per cent after the company bagged a work order from Gramercy Trade Industries Pvt Ltd in Navi Mumbai. The contract, valued at Rs 5.3 crore, involves the disposal of radioactive spent catalyst and the safe closure of the company.

The timeline for completing the work is set at six months, with specific payment terms for each aspect of the project.

Techknowgreen Solutions, a environmental consulting company, offers consultation (regulatory compliances and sustainability), technology (process technology and information technology), and research and development. In fiscal year 2023, it reported a total income of Rs 214.83 crore and a net profit of Rs 24.51 crore.

The shares were up by 19.99 per cent at Rs 169.30 at 1.50 pm on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit