Tejas Networks Ltd. announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telecom Egypt (TE), ITIDA (Information Technology Industry Development Agency), National Telecom Institute to replicate implementing Bharatnet (Rural Broadband Project) and NKN (National Knowledge Network) projects in Egypt.

Other broad areas of cooperation include capacity building of Egyptian engineers and technicians on telecom and networking technologies, establishing local manufacturing and R&D facilities for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) products, and setting up technical support services in Egypt both for customers within the country as well as for the larger Africa and Middle East region.

“Today’s MoU with Tejas Networks is one of the fruits of discussions that began in January 2023 to enhance cooperation between Egypt and India in the field of communications and information technology. It is a comprehensive agreement that seeks to promote localization of world-class communications products, inject new Indian investments into Egypt, create job opportunities, and develop research cadres in various fields of communications,” Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt.

Yogesh Verma, Vice President, Middle East and Africa (MEA) said, “Tejas has been operating in MEA for over a decade now and has extensive knowledge and insights about the local requirements and operating conditions to roll out cost-effective and scalable networks.

Moreoever, with our recent commercialization of 4G & 5G RAN products, the company now has an end-to-end portfolio to build both fixed and mobile networks. This MoU provides a great platform for us to expand our business in MEA while deepening our collaboration with Telecom Egypt and other customers in the country.”

However, shares were down by 0.01 per cent to ₹687.25 at 11.00 a.m on the BSE.