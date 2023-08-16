Tejas Networks’ shares went up 4.62% after the company announced its collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services to supply Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) extensive 4G/5G network project. The order is worth ₹7,492 Crore (approximately $900 million), and the contract involves the supply, support, and annual maintenance services for the RAN equipment. Tejas Networks is set to provide its advanced 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites, with the project scheduled for execution during the years 2023 and 2024.

Tejas Networks’ successful participation in a protracted trial as a member of a consortium run by TCS led to the contract.

Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks, said, “We are delighted to be selected as the sole supplier of 4G/5G RAN equipment for one of the largest mobile networks in the world. Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost-effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end wireless and wireline offerings suite.”

The shares of the company went up by 4.62% to ₹850 at 09.31 a.m. on the BSE.