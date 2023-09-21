Thomas Cook (India) Limited offers end-to-end forex transactions via WhatsApp. Customers need to add Thomas Cook Forex as a contact (+918879142236) to connect with an AI-enabled chatbot for 24x7 access from anywhere.

The service allows customers to view live rates, conduct forex transactions, and send money abroad from the comfort of home or while travelling. Thomas Cook’s prepaid forex card customers can also manage reloads, balance checks, statement downloads, pin resets, and card blocking/unblocking via WhatsApp.

Thomas Cook’s omnichannel includes over 4,000 touchpoints at retail outlets, airport counters, online platforms, contact centres, and B2B partner platforms. The company’s Ghar pe Forex offers doorstep delivery within two hours. Its products include a multi-currency borderless prepaid card and a Study Buddy card tailored for the overseas education segment.

However, shares were down by 1.95 per cent to Rs 117.90 at 12.50 pm on the BSE.