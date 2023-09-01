The DSC, equipped with diving apparatus and tools, represents a significant advancement in diving support technology, enabling it to operate effectively in various undersea environments. This craft will play a vital role within the Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command Clearance Diving Teams (CCDT), offering essential support during underwater repair, maintenance, and salvage operations within designated harbours.

The project aligns seamlessly with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, as TRSL has sourced all main and auxiliary machinery from indigenous manufacturers. Under the contract terms, TRSL is committed to delivering five Diving Support Crafts.

The shares were up by 0.84 per cent to ₹816.20 at 12.19 pm on the BSE.