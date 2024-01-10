The short-term outlook for Latent View Analytics is turning positive. The stock had surged about 5 per cent on Tuesday. This rise has happened from around the key support level of ₹440. It indicates that the uptrend in place since May last year is intact. The region between ₹455 and ₹445 will now be a very good support zone for the stock. Any intermediate dips are likely to be limited to the ₹455-445 support region. Latent View Analytics share price can rise to ₹500-₹510 over the next three to four weeks. Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹458. Keep the stop-loss at ₹438. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹472 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹478. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹485 when the price touches ₹495. Exit the long positions at ₹510.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)