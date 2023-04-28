GNFC’s (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals) share price witnessed a sharp rally on Wednesday and broke out of a notable resistance at ₹575. This upswing resulted in the stock moving above a falling trendline resistance, increasing the chance of rally.

Even though the stock declined on Thursday, the uptrend seems to retain the momentum. The chart shows that we are likely to see a rally from here, especially on Friday, and there is a potential for the stock to appreciate to ₹600. Hence, we recommend buying the stock of GNFC at the current level of ₹579 and buy more if price softens to ₹568. Place stop-loss at ₹555. Liquidate the longs at ₹600 since it is a resistance against which the stock might see a correction in price.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)