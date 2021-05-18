Ujjivan SFB Q4 profit up 86%

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) soared 86.6 per cent to ₹136.49 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against ₹73.15 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal. However, for the full fiscal 2020-21, it reported a net profit of ₹8.3 crore as compared to ₹349.92 crore in 2019-20.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Ujjivan SFB reported a 21 per cent drop in its net interest income of ₹368 crore as against ₹467 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest margin was 7.9 per cent in the fourth quarter last fiscal versus 11.2 per cent a year ago. Other income grew 62.5 per cent to ₹117.29 crore in the January to March 2021 quarter versus ₹72.16 crore a year ago.
Also read: Resolution to appoint Samit Ghosh as MD and CEO, Ujjivan Financial Services not approved
The bank’s gross non performing assets shot up to ₹1,070.6 crore or 7.07 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2021 as against 0.97 per cent on March 31, 2020. Net NPAs also jumped to 2.93 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2021 from 0.2 per cent a year ago.
It made write-offs worth ₹74 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal while provision coverage ratio as on Mar 2021 was 60 per cent.
“We continue to carry ₹172 crore of Covid provisions which provides cushion for credit cost in upcoming months. As the business environment remains impacted due to pandemic, we are taking adequate steps to safeguard the interests of our employees, customers, investors and all other stakeholders,” said Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO, Ujjivan SFB.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...