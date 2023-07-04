TTK Healthcare, which announced voluntary delisting of its shares from the exchanges, has revised the floor price for delisting to ₹1,201.30 per equity share against the earlier price of ₹1,051.31.

In the first week of April, the Chennai-based company announced that its promoters had proposed to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders and file for voluntary delisting of its shares from the stock exchanges.

On April 20, the board of TTK Healthcare approved the voluntary delisting of the company at ₹1,051.31 per equity share.

Latest filing

In its latest filing on Tuesday, the company said it has received a communication on July 4 from the acquirers (promoters) along with a certificate issued by N Sridharan, Proprietor, M/s Aiyar & Co, Chartered Accountants, Chennai, stating that based on the views and observations received from the stock exchanges, the floor price has now been recomputed as ₹1,201.30 per equity share, by determining the reference date as the date of the board meeting (April 20), on which the delisting proposal was considered and approved.

Shares of TTK Healthcare closed flat at ₹1,251.15 on the NSE.