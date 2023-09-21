TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with TVS Racing, has unveiled India’s inaugural electric two-wheeler racing championship. The TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) will make its debut at the 4th round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) scheduled for September 29, 2023. Eight riders, handpicked by TVS Racing, will showcase their skills on the newly developed TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) race motorcycles, designed for this championship.

Also Read | EV registrations cross 1 million; industry may end 2023 with about 40 per cent growth

The TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles feature a range of technologies including a liquid-cooled motor with superior power-to-weight ratio, along with a liquid-cooled motor controller. The battery pack incorporates high-power cells with advanced chemistry and a carbon fibre battery case that also serves as a structural element of the chassis.

Additional technological highlights include a bespoke Battery Management System equipped with specialised algorithms for advanced configuration controls and enhanced safety. The motor spindle, connected to the rear wheel through sprockets and roller chain, ensures optimal performance. The suspension system boasts Ohlins components, while the braking system features Brembo components, including a 320mm front disc, calipers, and master cylinder.

Also Read | TVS Motor ups the ante in premium bikes with its new Apache RTR 310 at ₹2.43 lakh

Moreover, the TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles are fitted with carbon fibre wheels for reduced weight and enhanced performance, along with Pirelli Super Corsa tyres for superior grip.

However, shares were down by 0.68 per cent to ₹1502 at 10.40 a.m. on the BSE.