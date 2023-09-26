Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.07 per cent after the company reported a partnership with SMC Global Securities Limited to extend online trading services to the bank’s clientele. This collaboration will encompass savings, demat, and trading accounts, streamlining the trading experience for Ujjivan SFB’s customers.

Under this arrangement, SMC Global will manage the relationship for trading and demat accounts of Ujjivan SFB customers, providing both full and discount brokerage services.

Ajay Garg, Director and CEO, of SMC Global Securities Ltd., said, “It is prestigious for SMC to tie up with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as it promises to deliver swift, secure, and hassle-free trading and investment experiences to the Bank’s customers on both mobile and desktop. This partnership will help SMC Global strengthen and solidify its presence and client base across India.”

The shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were up by 0.75 per cent to ₹49.69 at 11 am on the BSE.