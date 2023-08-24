Universal Autofoundry Ltd’s shares were up by 19.98 per cent after the company reported a 6.28 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 3.55 crore, compared to Rs 3.34 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues were down 5.91 per cent at Rs 57.55 crore, compared to Rs 61.17 crore last year. Sequentially, profits were higher by 132 per cent, compared to Rs 1.53 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s shares were up 19.98 per cent at Rs 193 at 09.37 am on the BSE.