UTI AMC files for IPO to raise up to ₹4,000 cr as existing investors exit

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
The UTI Asset Management Company has filed draft red herring prospectus with market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India for launching an initial public offer to offload 3,89,87,081 equity shares of ₹10 each.
The overall IPO includes offer-for-sale by the existing investors which include SBI, LIC and Bank of Baroda that will sell 1,04,59,949 equity shares each while Punjab National Bank and T Rowe Price International will offload 38,03,617 equity shares.
The offer includes a reservation of up to 2,00,000 equity shares for eligible employees. The overall offer would constitute at least 30.75 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of UTI Asset Management Company.
The IPO, which is expected to garner ₹3,500-4,000 crore, will provide an exit route for the existing investors and will not bring in any fresh capital for the fund house. However, the listing of equity shares will enhance its brand image and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders, said UTI AMC.
The fund house has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets as the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.
As of September 30, UTI AMC’s a quarterly domestic average asset under management of ₹1,54,200 crore and other AUM of ₹6,25,500 crore.
The management fees in respect of the domestic mutual funds accounted for 73 per cent of its total income for the six-month period ended September 30.
The company’s consolidated income was down 4 per cent at ₹500 crore in the first half of this fiscal against ₹520 crore logged in the same period last year.
For the financial year ended March 2019, income was down seven per cent at ₹1,080 crore against ₹1,160 crore recorded in previous year.
However, the fund house’s net profit was up 50 per cent at ₹210 crore (₹140 crore) in the first half ended September. For the fiscal ended March, 2019 the net profit was down three per cent at ₹350 crore (₹360 crore).
The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...