Valiant Communications Ltd.’s shares were up by 4.99 per cent after the company disclosed receiving orders totalling over ₹950 lakhs for the supply of its “Communication” and “Protection” solutions. These orders span various power utilities worldwide, encompassing regions such as India, USA, and South America.

Inder Mohan Sood, CEO of Valiant Communications, said, “We are expanding our business partnerships not only in India but at the international level also. The time-proven successful installations of our equipment are now being recognized by global power utilities, including those from developed western countries.”

He added, “Our efforts in R&D are beginning to pay off. Not only is Valiant providing advanced products and technology solutions to its customers worldwide, but our cutting-edge technology solutions are now being offered for some of the most advanced Information Technology (IT), Industrial Automation, and Power Sector applications.”

The company also partnered with Tejas Networks for power utility business in international markets.

The shares were up by 4.99 per cent to ₹329.30 at 2.30 pm on the BSE.