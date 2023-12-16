Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources has created encumbrance over almost its entire equity shares of Vedanta held by its direct and indirect subsidiaries Twin Star Holdings, Finsider International, Welter Trading, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II and Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV. Promoters group companies hold 64 per cent of the listed entity Vedanta.

The holdings were pledged with Madison Pacific Trust. Axis Trustee Services was appointed as the Indian Agent for this facility, said the company.

