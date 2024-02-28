Veefin Solutions Ltd announced its collaboration with FinnUp, a multi-lender platform, to enhance the digital lending experience for SMEs and corporates.

FinnUp is known for its B2B debt platform, which allows businesses to access multiple lenders through a single platform. The company reported that by integrating Veefin’s Loan Origination System (LOS) and SCF system, it aims to streamline the underwriting process for borrowers and provide lenders with digital access to the SCF flow.

Also read: Veefin Solutions integrates supply chain finance platform with Metalbook

Rahul Agarwal, Co-founder of FinnUp, said, “Our partnership with Veefin Solutions perfectly aligns with our mission of offering tailored opportunities for financial upliftment.” He added, ”The incorporation of Veefin’s SCF technology adds a robust dimension to our platform, enabling us to deliver a more streamlined and accessible borrowing experience to our clients.”

However, the company’s shares fell 4.73 per cent to close at ₹351.10 on the BSE.