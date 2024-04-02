VeerHealth Care Limited secured a new order worth ₹57.36 lakh from Apollo Healthco Limited, which includes the production and delivery of ‘AP Essentials Advanced Hair Care Shampoo’ and ‘AP Essentials Advanced Hair Care Conditioner’.

The timeline for the order is 30 days. The company said the order represents VeerHealth’s largest during Q4 FY24. VeerHealth anticipates more orders from Apollo Healthco Limited on a monthly basis from FY24-25 onwards.

In FY23, the company reported revenues of ₹13.27 crore, and PAT of ₹1.58 crore. The company expects ₹ 100 crore revenue with PAT of 10 per cent in the next 3-4 years.

The shares were up by 2.16 per cent to ₹22.25 at 12.14 pm on the BSE.

