Shares of Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd gained 0.49 per cent after it announced the commercial production of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) pipes.

The stainless steel pipe and tube manufacturer would produce approximately 600 tonnes monthly, effective July 21. Managing Director, Arun Kothari, emphasised the company’s commitment to upholding superior standards.

The shares went up by 0.49 per cent to Rs 1,203.60 at 09:26 a.m. on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit