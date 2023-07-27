Veranda Learning Solutions shares went up by 0.61 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Six Phrase, a skill development and career development enterprise that operates in south India. The public-listed education company Veranda signed a share purchase agreement on May 22, 2023, to solidify the collaboration.

With a track record of kickstarting the careers of over 1.2 million students, Six Phrase is recognised for its employability training solutions. Together, Veranda Learning Solutions and Six Phrase will provide skill development programmes, equipping students with industry-relevant skills.

The partnership’s objective is to address the shifting recruitment landscape by preparing students for the future job market through data-driven methodologies. Six Phrase aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and job seekers’ competencies, enhancing employability prospects. Additionally, the integration of new-age technology courses into college curricula will address the demand for qualified teachers in specialised fields.

The share price went up by 0.61 per cent to ₹181 at 11:50 a.m. on BSE.