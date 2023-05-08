Vinsys, a global corporate training firm, is scouting for inorganic opportunities in the US and UK even while consolidating its position in West Asia.

The company will open a new corporate office and training centre in Saudi Arabia by the September quarter.

As Vinsys marks 25-years of operations, the company is also working towards an initial public offering this year.

Currently, it operates in eight countries, including the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Singapore, Nigeria, Kenya, the UK, and the US.

Vinsys has a team of over 800 professionals certified by IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Autodesk, and Cisco, among others.

Founded by Vikrant Patil, Vinsys started operations as a boutique training centre for a few IT clients and gradually grew into India’s second-largest corporate training firm.

It emerged as the largest corporate training company in West Asia and offers customised training through a series of acquisitions over the past decade.

Vikrant Patil, Founder and CEO, Vinsys, said the company offers customised courses for BFSI, Telecom, and government departments.

The focus on reskilling employees and sustained investments in learning has increased significantly in the wake of Covid-19, he said.

Having trained over one million professionals worldwide, Vinsys is looking to double growth through acquisitions in the coming months, particularly in corporate training and digital learning platforms.

The company has over five training centres worldwide, most of which are located in India and West Asia.

The pandemic-induced shift to online training has enabled Vinsys to improve margin by using trainers and rationalising expenses.

With ongoing global uncertainty, the company sees an opportunity to scale its operations and has firmed up its fundraising plans.

The company has appointed merchant bankers and legal firms for the purpose of fundraising. For FY23, Vinsys achieved a revenue of ₹157 crore and a net profit of ₹16 crore.

As part of the organic growth plan, Vikrant said the company has already recruited business development teams in the US and is looking to do the same in Europe.