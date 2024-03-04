Vipul Organics Limited’s shares were up by 2.61 per cent after the company clinched a deal with Tamil Nadu News Print and Paper Limited (TNPL). The deal entails the supply of Blue and Violet Pigment Dye to TNPL, with the order valued at ₹7.15 crore.

At Paperex 2023, Vipul Organics unveiled the Sunlonic range, featuring modified Basic Dyes and Cationic Dyes tailored for paper applications, along with a series of Colorants designed to replace traditional dyes in paper coating processes.

Mihir V Shah, Executive Director of Vipul Organics Limited, said, “Within 2 years, we have become the preferred colorant suppliers to the paper industry. It is exciting to be able to meet the requirements of the industry and be known for our innovative, high-quality products for the industry.”

With a target of ₹50 crore from the paper sector over the next three years, the company informed that it is poised for growth.

The shares were up by 2.61 per cent to ₹206.20 at 11.26 a.m. on the BSE.

