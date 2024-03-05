Westlife Foodworld Ltd closed at ₹787 on Tuesday, higher by 6.92 per cent on the NSE. The stock also rallied over 7.72 per cent.

The company has disclosed in a statement that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the administration of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has verified that McDonald’s India uses 100 per cent real cheese.

The company quoted that the FSSAI stated that “articles in question contain cheese or cheese product as a part of composition and does not contain analogue in dairy context in any form.”

Saurabh Kalra, MD, McDonald’s India (W&S), said, “The clean chit we have received from FSSAI, the India’s apex food safety standards regulator, affirms that our products contain 100 per cent real cheese, sourced from globally renowned suppliers. The recent tests conducted by NABL-accredited labs also validate this and the fact that our products do not contain any cheese analogues or substitutes.”