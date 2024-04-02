Windlas Biotech Ltd’s shares were up 0.97% after the company reported that it commissioned an injectables facility in Gurugram for the manufacture of Small Volume Parenteral products. The facility meets international cGMP standards and has received a manufacturing licence from the Drug Controlling & Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand.

The facility has started manufacturing commercial batches and plans to introduce new products in Financial Year 2025. This marks the company’s entry into dosage forms such as Ampoules, Liquid Vials, and Lyophilized Vials, expanding its product portfolio to critical care and other specialised therapeutic segments. The Injectables plant will cater to all three of the company’s business verticals: CDMO, Trade Generics & Institutional, and Exports.

Hitesh Windlass, Managing Director, Windlas Biotech said, “The commissioning of our injectable facility is a landmark event for us, signifying our dedication to bringing advanced and life-saving treatments to the market. This facility not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities across a new dosage format, but also demonstrates our commitment to excellence and innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing. We are poised to meet the evolving demands of our valued customers and solidify our position as one of the front-runners in the industry. We remain dedicated to upholding the high standards of quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction as we continue to drive innovation and growth in the pharmaceutical landscape.”

The shares were up by 0.97 per cent at Rs 546.75 at 12.21 pm on the BSE.