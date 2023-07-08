Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 40 lakh equity shares at ₹300 per equity share aggregating to ₹120 crore.
The board and shareholders have approved the placement last Wednesday.
Of the pre-IPO placement, 20 lakh equity shares worth ₹60 crore were allotted to Plutus Wealth Management LLP; 10 lakh equity shares of ₹30 crore were allotted to Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP; 3.33 lakh shares of ₹10 crore were allotted to Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani; 4.33 lakh shares of ₹13 crore were allotted to Rosy Blue Diamonds and 2.33 lakh shares of ₹7 crore were allotted to Viraj Russell Mehta.
Also read: ideaforge Tech ends Day 1 with strong premium
Following the pre-IPO placement, size of the fresh issue has been reduced to ₹490 crore from about ₹610 crore and the promoters’ shares on offer remain up to 6,551,690, including 3,743,000 equity shares of Vimla Tyagi; Prem Narayan Tyagi (2,021,200) and Neena Tyagi (7,87,490).
Intensive Fiscal Services Private, Ambit and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.