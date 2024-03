Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has entered into an agreement with Expleo Solutions Ltd to provide its expense management platform and employee benefits to Expleo Solutions’ employees.

The contract is for two years.

Earlier this month, Zaggle was contracted as a referral partner of Axis Bank, to provide the bank foreign exchange services for five years.

The Zaggle stock rose 1.06 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹299.65 as of 2.50 pm.