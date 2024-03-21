EKI Power Trading Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of EKI Energy Services Ltd, has appointed of Rajiv Goyal as its Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director.

Goyal brings over 28 years of expertise in the energy sector to his new role. A graduate of REC Calicut Kerala in Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Goyal furthered his academic pursuits by obtaining an LLB degree in 2017.

Goyal will lead the company in fulfilling its objectives, such as trading in electricity, renewable energy certificates, carbon credits, and other related products.

“We are delighted to welcome Rajiv Goyal as the CEO and Whole-Time Director of EKI Power Trading Pvt Ltd. His proven track record of success and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the dynamic energy landscape,” said EKI’s Assistant Vice President, Operations - Climate Change, Sukanta Das.

Goyal expressed, “I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth, innovation, and sustainable energy solutions.”

EKI Energy Services stock rose 1.20 per cent to trade at ₹320.50 as of 12.25 pm on the BSE.