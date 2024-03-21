Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a seven-year deal with Denmark-based Ramboll, a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. TCS will modernise and streamline Ramboll’s IT operating model to drive business growth and optimise its IT cost base.

TCS will also deliver services to manage Ramboll’s cloud and data centre, application development and maintenance, cyber security and digital workplace.

Thomas Angelius, Senior Group Director, Chief Information Officer, Ramboll, said, “With TCS as our partner, we are confident in our ability to future-proof the business and continue to deliver the excellent services our customers expect.”

As a part of the partnership, TCS will also induct over 300 Ramboll IT employees in 12 countries.

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said, “We are pleased to be selected as Ramboll’s strategic technology partner to transform its IT operating model. The partnership shall help Ramboll with a scalable, future-ready IT platform driving business agility. TCS will leverage the power of data, cloud, and analytics to help Ramboll drive intelligent business transformation and enterprise-wide growth.”

Vikram Sharma, Country Head, Denmark, TCS, said, “TCS is proud to have been trusted by Ramboll as their first-ever outsourcing partner for this multi-year and multi-phase global project.”

The TCS stock inched up by 0.20 per cent to trade at ₹3,978.90 on the NSE as of 3.14 pm.

