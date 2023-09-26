Zen Technologies Limited’s shares were up by 4.36 per cent after the company secured an order from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The order, received on September 22, 2023, amounts to approximately ₹227.65 crore and pertains to the supply of Anti-Drone systems. Zen Technologies is the sole vendor for this order.

The contract also encompasses a Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC) post-warranty, valued at ₹43.22 crore. The company is committed to fulfilling its accumulated order book for equipment over the next 18 months, with expectations of securing further substantial orders in the near future.

Zen Technologies holds a portfolio of over 130 filed patents, with more than 50 already granted, and has deployed over 1,000 training systems worldwide.

The shares were up by 4.36 per cent to ₹788 at 9.55 a.m. on the BSE.