hamburger

Markets

Zerodha faces snag in early trade

PTI | Mumbai, August 11 | Updated on: Aug 11, 2022

A spokesperson for Zerodha said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now

Discount broker Zerodha's customers faced difficulties with the app on Thursday morning.

A company spokesperson said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now.

Also Read
NSE hit by tech-glitch; incident raises questions on automated technology

Some of the affected customers took to social media to complain about the app not working early into trade and shared screenshots of the troubles.

Published on August 11, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you