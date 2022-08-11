Zerodha faces snag in early trade

Discount broker Zerodha's customers faced difficulties with the app on Thursday morning.
A company spokesperson said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now.
Some of the affected customers took to social media to complain about the app not working early into trade and shared screenshots of the troubles.
Published on
August 11, 2022
