Brokerage platform Zerodha faced a technical glitch related to order placement, with users not being able to see executed orders on the trading platform Kite, according to a number of users.

Some users of the broking platform took to X, complaining about the technical glitch.

“Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are unable to see executed orders in the orderbook,” Zerodha said.

However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. The holdings and funds page is also not loading.

“We’re working on fixing this and regret the inconvenience caused,” it added.

A few days ago, the broking platform had reported an outage related to order placement, with orders not being executed and other problems, such as orders not exiting on the trading platform Kite.

Zerodha reported a 38.5 per cent growth in revenue for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 6,875 crore, compared with the previous financial year. It reported 39 per cent growth in profits, which stood at Rs 2,907 crore in FY23. In the year-ago period it reported revenue of Rs 4,964 crore, and profit of Rs 2,094 crore in FY22.

Meanwhile, fintech start-up Groww has overtaken Zerodha as the top brokerage in India. At the end of September 2023, Groww had 6.63 million active investors, whereas Zerodha had 6.48 million.

