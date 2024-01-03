Nithin and Nikhil Kamath-led stock broking platform Zerodha, which kicked off its lending operations last year, currently claims to have a book size ₹112 crore, as it plans to amplify its product offerings over the next few years and diversify its loan book at a quick pace.

“We only really started lending operations in 2023 and are currently at a book size of ₹112 crore,” Zerodha said in a recent blog post.

In 2020, Zerodha launched its NBFC venture Zerodha Capital with an aim of assisting users in establishing credit profiles and providing access to lower-interest rate loans to facilitate repayment of more expensive loans.

However, until recently, Zerodha Capital has been primarily focused on capacity-building efforts. The company plans to include 653 securities across stocks and mutual funds, eligible for pledging to avail a loan from Zerodha Capital.

Mutual funds

In 2023, Zerodha also announced the launch of its maiden mutual funds — Zerodha Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and Zerodha ELSS Tax Saver Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, months after receiving the final approval from the markets regulator SEBI for its asset management company.

Stockbroking platform Zerodha has recorded an overall revenue of ₹6,875 crore for FY23, and a profit after tax of ₹2,907 crore. The company had reported ₹4,964 crore in revenue and a profit of ₹2,000 crore in the year-ago period.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit