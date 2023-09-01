Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, available in strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg (USRLD: Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg).

Erythromycin Tablets USP, an antibacterial medication, serve to prevent and treat a wide range of infections affecting various parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, Legionnaire’s disease, and pertussis. This drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Ahmedabad, India.

However, the shares were down by 1.86 per cent to ₹613 at 01.40 pm on the BSE.