10 lakh customers of other banks using ICICI Bank’s mobile app

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As many as 10 lakh customers of other banks are using ICICI Bank’s revamped mobile banking app - ‘iMobile Pay’ and the private sector lender expects the number to double over the next two months.
“The bank has achieved the feat in a shade over three months after it made ‘iMobile Pay’ open for all to use, including those who are not its customers. Going by the encouraging response received by this unique initiative that offers interoperability to bank customers, ICICI Bank anticipates that the number is likely to double in two months,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
While the app has registered a good response in large metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, other like Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Agra, Kochi and Chandigarh have also contributed significantly to the growth of the number of users, ICICI Bank further said.
“The objective of this endeavor was to offer customers of any bank the benefits of seamless payments and digital banking services through our app. We made it possible by leveraging NPCI’s interoperable infrastructure,” said Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank.
Users have especially liked the functionality of Pay to Contacts, which enables users to send money either to a mobile number or a UPI ID of their friends and contacts, to any payment app or a digital wallet.
Other services such a ‘Scan to Pay’, ‘Check Balance’ and ‘Bill Payments’ have also seen the maximum usage.
