400 apps, 15 million monthly users sign up for Paytm Mini app store

Six months after launching its app store to rival Google, Paytm on Tuesday said it has achieved 15 million monthly users on the Mini Apps Store. Over 400 apps have been featured on the mini-app store, with an additional 1,000 in the pipeline.

The app store was launched by Paytm in October 2020 after Google announced a plan to charge commission from developers on its Play Store.

To further enable developers to create and host their apps on the Mini Apps Store, Paytm has launched Do-It-Yourself (DIY) flow for developers to list their apps on its Mini Apps Store. “The new process flow will make it easier for developers to create and host their apps on Paytm’s platform and expand the reach of their business,” Paytm said in a press statement.

Some of the brands that went live recently on Mini Apps Store include Park+, BB Instant, Vedantu, Apollo Pharmacy and Ferns n Petals.

Three steps

Using the new DIY flow, developers can create and host their apps on Paytm’s Android Mini Apps Store in three easy steps. The company said that a merchant can register by entering a few basic details on the same Business Dashboard that they already use for their payment settlement and reconciliations. Once onboarded, merchants can integrate the key features using the already installed Paytm app. There is no need to install or set up anything else. Once completed, merchants can submit their app for review and post-approval and can launch their Mini App to millions of Paytm users instantly.

Digital push

Shreyas Srinivasan, Head, Paytm Mini Apps, said, “We are proud to empower a sustainable and thriving local technology ecosystem that resonates with the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our new DIY onboarding process will empower more developers to leverage our reach and digital infrastructure to build new innovative products. Developers also rely on Paytm Payment Gateway and payout services to offer a seamless payment experience to their customers. Unlike other app stores, developers get paid instantly and we charge 0 per cent MDR on Wallet and UPI. This is an industry first and we hope this will further accelerate digital adoption in India..”