Indian fintech major BharatPe on Tuesday launched BharatPe One, an all-in-one payment product that integrates POS (point of sale), QR code, and speaker into one device.

The company in a statement said it plans to launch the product in about 100 cities in the first phase. It will further scale it to around 450 cities over the course of the next 6 months.

"Equipped with a high-definition touchscreen display, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, and powered by the latest Android operating system, BharatPe One delivers enhanced performance and security.

"With user-friendly interface, portable design, and comprehensive transaction dashboards, BharatPe One caters to the diverse needs of the offline merchants," the statement said.

BharatPe One is designed to streamline transactions for merchants, it further said, offering versatile payment acceptance options including dynamic and static QR code, tap-and-pay and traditional card payment options, across a wide range of debit and credit cards.

BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said, "By combining multiple functionalities into one cost-effective device, we're providing a comprehensive solution tailored to the varied needs of small and medium businesses across diverse sectors."