Aadhar Housing Finance files DRHP for ₹7,300-crore IPO

Aadhar Housing Finance has filed its DRHP with SEBI for an initial public offering of ₹ 7,300 crore.
“The IPO comprises fresh issuance aggregating up to ₹1,500 crore by the company (fresh issue) and an offer for sale of aggregating up to ₹5,800 crore by BCP Topco VII PTE. Ltd,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards augmenting its capital base to meet the future capital requirements, it further said.
Blackstone-promoted Aadhar Housing Finance is the largest affordable housing finance company in the country in terms of asset under management (AUM), as of March 31, 2020.
Gross AUM increased from ₹ 7965.92 crore in 2017-18 to ₹10,015.75 crore in 2018-19 and ₹ 11,431.66 crore in 2019-20.
As of September 30, 2020, gross AUM comprised 64.83 per cent loans to salaried customers and 35.17 per cent loans to self-employed customers.
ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue, it further said.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
