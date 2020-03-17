Money & Banking

Absolutely no worries on liquidity front, says YES Bank CEO-designate

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

YES Bank’s Prashant Kumar and SBI chief Rajnish Kumar address a press conference in Mumbai on March 17, 2020.   -  Paul Noronha

YES Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar said that complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 PM on Wednesday, as he emphasised that there are absolutely no worries about liquidity.

In past three days, more money came to YES Bank compared to withdrawals as only one-third of customers withdrew Rs 50,000 from their accounts. The moratorium imposed on crisis-hit YES Bank would be lifted on Wednesday.

SBI and few other private banks have invested in YES Bank under a revival plan. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said not even a single YES Bank share it holds will be sold before three-year lock-in period.

Published on March 17, 2020
Yes Bank crisis
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
New business models will see HFCs enjoy double-digit growth in FY21: Brickwork report