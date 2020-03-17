Absolutely no worries on liquidity front, says YES Bank CEO-designate

YES Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar said that complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 PM on Wednesday, as he emphasised that there are absolutely no worries about liquidity.

In past three days, more money came to YES Bank compared to withdrawals as only one-third of customers withdrew Rs 50,000 from their accounts. The moratorium imposed on crisis-hit YES Bank would be lifted on Wednesday.

SBI and few other private banks have invested in YES Bank under a revival plan. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said not even a single YES Bank share it holds will be sold before three-year lock-in period.