ACC approves appointment of seven executive directors in various PSBs

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given its nod for the elevation of seven chief general managers and general managers as Executive Directors (EDs) in various public sector banks (PSBs).

Rajneesh Karnatak, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director in Union Bank of India for a period of three years. Ashwani Kumar, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director in Indian Bank for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Kumar, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India, has been appointed as Executive Director in Punjab National Bank for a period of three years. Asheesh Pandey, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India as Executive Director in Bank of Maharashtra for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after December 31, 2021.

The ACC has also appointed Yadav Ramjass, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as Executive Director in Punjab and Sind Bank. Roy Joydeep Datta, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of Baroda for period of three years.

Nidhu Saxena, General Manager, UCO Bank, has been appointed as Executive Director in Union Bank of India for a period of three years from the date of assumption of office on or after February 1, 2022, an official order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

All the seven appointees are eligible for extension of their term of office, after a review of their performance, by two years, according to the DoPT order.