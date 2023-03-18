ACKO Technology and Services, the parent company of ACKO General Insurance, has acquired digital health platform Parentlane which operates in the maternity and child health space.

“This is a significant step for ACKO towards building a digital healthcare ecosystem focused on solving core problems in healthcare access for customers,” the company said in a release.

Parentlane empowers young millennial parents with proactive healthcare solutions from preconception to the most critical early childhood development phase. Combined with ACKO’s core insurance offering, it will help deliver personalised content and services to enable better healthcare choices, informed decisions, and improved outcomes.

Young millennial parents comprise most of ACKO’s customer segment, for whom maternal care is the first in-depth hospitalisation or healthcare experience. The acquisition will help the insurer’s ability to provide continuum care for maternal care and also develop specialised care programmes for many other conditions, it said.

“Parentlane has built a successful engagement-led technology platform for maternal health, which we believe will play a significant role in helping us provide comprehensive healthcare service to our customers and expand beyond the core insurance offerings by partnering with the healthcare ecosystem,” ACKO Founder Varun Dua said.

Parentlane Co-Founder and CEO Vijay Anand will join the Acko leadership team and spearhead strategic initiatives for the company.

The platform serves over two million users yearly with personalised content and delivers healthcare services by partnering with many leading hospitals across the country.