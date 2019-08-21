Acko partners with ZestMoney to offer credit insurance

Acko General Insurance, an insurtech company, has partnered with ZestMoney, a consumer lending fintech, to offer credit insurance.

This insurance will help ZestMoney customers cover their monthly EMI payments during times of crisis.ZestMoney offers instant financing to consumers across 1000+ online portals and provides them the option of paying through EMIs even if the consumers don’t own a credit card.

Acko will offer credit insurance to these consumers and cover them during eventualities like hospitalization or critical illness when they’re unable to pay their instalments.

Claims can be filed through the ZestMoney app and it takes less than 3 minutes to create one. The process has been designed to minimize hassles for consumers and ensure quick claim settlement.

“Our partnership with Acko will provide a safety net to our customers and safeguard their EMIs in times of crisis. A customer can avail credit insurance at the time of availing a loan with us,” said Priya Sharma, Co-Founder & CFO, ZestMoney. “At ZestMoney, we are making EMI financing hassle-free and truly digital for a billion Indians and with credit insurance, we add another feather to our cap,” Priya said.

Ashwin Ramaswamy, Business Head - Partnerships at, Acko said, “This partnership springs from a shared commitment with ZestMoney to a consumer-first approach. Between Acko’s insurTech expertise and ZestMoney’s unique digital EMI capabilities, we will deliver an exceptional insurance cover that will protect consumers during their time of need.”