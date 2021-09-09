Adani Green Energy lists $750 million green bonds

Adani Green Energy listed its maiden $750 million green bonds with three-year maturity at a coupon rate of 4.375 per cent. The bonds were rated ‘Ba3 (stable)’ by Moody’s and garnered huge investor interest across the globe.

These bonds have been listed on India INX’s GSM Green platform which is the exchange’s dedicated platform for listing green, social, sustainable and all such ESG-flavoured bonds.

V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director, India INX said the criteria for issuance is aligned with global standards established by ICMA’s Green Bond Principles and Climate Bonds Initiative.

India INX’s Global Securities Market offers a debt listing framework at par with other global listing venues such as London, Luxembourg, Singapore etc. Till date, Global Securities Market has established over $55 billion in MTN programmes and over $31 billion of bonds issued. As on August 2021, the market share of India INX stood at 83 per cent.