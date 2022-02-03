Aditya Birla Capital Q3 consolidated net profit doubles to ₹577 crore

Aditya Birla Capital’s consolidated Q3 net profit doubled to ₹576.74 crore compared to ₹288.68 crore a year ago.

“The reported consolidated profit after tax includes net gain of ₹161 crore from sale of about 1 per cent stake in the AMC business, through its IPO in October 2021,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Total revenue from operations increased by 13.4 per cent to ₹5,705.33 crore as against ₹5,031.79 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the statement, the company said the focus going forward would be on maximising value of active customer base of 3.1 crore while looking to continue to drive customer acquisition at scale.

Overall AUM across asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses increased 16 per cent y-o-y to over ₹3,72,423 crore by December 31, 2021.

The overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) grew 7 per cent y-o-y to ₹61,411 crore. The gross premium across life and health insurance for the nine months grew 24 per cent y-o-y to ₹9,236 crore.