Aditya Birla Finance raises ₹100 cr via listed CP

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Aditya Birla Finance has raised Rs 100 crore through issue of commercial paper on BSE and became the first company to list CP on BSE.
With value date of November 28, the paper will mature on February 7. ABFL is a well-diversified non-banking finance company (NBFC) with a long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) from both ICRA and India Ratings.
BSE announced the norms for listing CP on November 26, enabling the listing of papers issued after November 27.
BSE Bond platform was launched in July 2016 and garnered fund raising of Rs 883,429 crore since inception. In this financial year, it has successfully helped companies raise ₹176,947 crore with market share of about 63 per cent.
On November 28, Aditya Birla Finance made an application to list their CP on BSE. Post process, the effective date of listing for the same was fixed as November 29, it said.
Rakesh Singh, Managing Dirrctor, Aditya Birla Finance said SEBI’s announcement to list Commercial Papers will encourage further transparency and better corporate governance practices.
Trust in the system can only be restored with complete transparency. The company aim to set standards for Commercial Paper issuance which will bring in liquidity, transparency and thereby create trust in the minds of investors, he added.
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...