Agrim Housing Finance (AHF) and Vastu Housing Finance Corporation (VHFC) have entered into a co-lending partnership for affordable housing projects.

The co-lending framework will combine the strengths of both non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks, per an AHF statement.

Malcolm Athaide, CEO and Co-Founder, AHF, said: “This co-lending agreement will empower us to extend our reach and make affordable housing finance more accessible to deserving individuals and families. Together, we aim to contribute to the fulfilment of the ‘housing for all’ mission.”

Sandeep Menon, Founder, MD and CEO, VHFC, said: “Harnessing our combined capabilities offers a pathway to driving positive transformation in the housing finance sector while advancing the cause of financial inclusion.”

