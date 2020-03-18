AI chat bot ‘Maya’, a handy tool for Clix customers

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
At a time of social distancing due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Clix Capital Services, a digital lender, has come up with ‘Maya’, an AI-enabled chat bot to enhance customer experience.
With Maya, customers can avail instant loans, check their eligibility and credit score. Maya is also now integrated with WhatsApp, Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Clix Capital told BusinessLine. “As technology is evolving, the intention of us launching bot is not optics. It is actually what we believe that technology can help do a lot of mundane and intelligent activities more efficiently 24x7 than a physical person,” he said.
This chat bot is expected to help customers engage with Clix for a variety of activities, including EMI-related queries, and avail cross-sell offers besides servicing.
“Because it is conversational and not menu-based, customers can easily engage with bot than on a binary machine or a human being. In the current unfortunate environment of coronavirus when physical contact could be avoided, the bot will come significantly handy for a company like Clix to take it forward,” said Gupta.
The bot will give customers a 360 degree view on what will be available and eventually the company plans to put in place multiple bots (such as servicing bots). “Eventually we would like to have bots as our employees. Customers need not worry whether they are engaging with a bot or a human being if the standard of services are going to be even better,” said Gupta.
