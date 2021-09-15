AIBEA wants director posts filled in all public sector banks

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has urged the finance ministry to expedite steps to fill the vacant posts of directors in nationalised banks. It claimed that the bank boards were functioning with skeletal strength.

CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA, said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, that 52 per cent of the director posts in the 11 nationalised banks were vacant.

The vacancies would defeat the purpose of these important posts — namely, taking care of the varied interests of banking operations, he said.

“It also runs counter to the much-professed principles of good governance,” he said.

According to the association, the posts of Workman Director and Officer Director, representing the employees and officers of the banks, respectively, were incorporated in 1970 and had remained filled for 44 years without interruption.

Since 2014, however, when the NDA government came to power, these posts have stayed vacant, the letter added.

Venkatachalam emphasised that the association had submitted a panel of names to the banks concerned and the government, as prescribed, but none had been appointed all these years.

The association has learnt that the names it proposed “have been duly recommended by the concerned Banks to the Department of Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and all these proposals and recommendations are pending consideration by the Government”, he wrote.